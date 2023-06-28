Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $109.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashland in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $139.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ashland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.38.

ASH opened at $83.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.31 and its 200 day moving average is $99.47. Ashland has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). Ashland had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ashland will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ashland during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ashland during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ashland during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ashland during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

