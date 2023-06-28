Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 13.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Brinker International from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Brinker International from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Brinker International from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.34.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $35.82 on Monday. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $42.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.37.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Brinker International had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 276.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

Further Reading

