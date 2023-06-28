Reviewing Breville Group (OTCMKTS:BVILF) and Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Breville Group (OTCMKTS:BVILF – Get Rating) and Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Breville Group and Flexsteel Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Breville Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Flexsteel Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Breville Group presently has a consensus target price of C$23.10, indicating a potential upside of 77.01%. Given Breville Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Breville Group is more favorable than Flexsteel Industries.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Breville Group N/A N/A N/A Flexsteel Industries 1.05% 3.57% 1.74%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Breville Group and Flexsteel Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Breville Group and Flexsteel Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Breville Group N/A N/A N/A C$0.37 34.82 Flexsteel Industries $544.28 million 0.18 $1.85 million $0.81 23.51

Flexsteel Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Breville Group. Flexsteel Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Breville Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.0% of Breville Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of Flexsteel Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Flexsteel Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Breville Group pays an annual dividend of C$0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Flexsteel Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Breville Group pays out 69.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Flexsteel Industries pays out 74.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Flexsteel Industries beats Breville Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Breville Group

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers kitchen appliances, including slow cookers, kettles, and fry pans; and living room, laundry, and bedroom products, such as irons, vacuums, heaters, electric blankets, and fans. Breville Group Limited markets and sells its products under the Breville, Baratza, Kambrook, and Sage brands, as well as under third party brands, such as Nespresso and Polyscience. The company was formerly known as Housewares International Limited and changed its name to Breville Group Limited in November 2008. Breville Group Limited was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Australia.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture. The company distributes its products through e-commerce channels and dealer network. It is also involved in export activities. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is based in Dubuque, Iowa.

