AfterMaster (OTCMKTS:AFTM) versus Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Head to Head Comparison

AfterMaster (OTCMKTS:AFTM – Get Rating) and Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

AfterMaster has a beta of -1.67, suggesting that its share price is 267% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ondas has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AfterMaster and Ondas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AfterMaster N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ondas $2.13 million 21.03 -$73.24 million ($1.79) -0.49

Profitability

AfterMaster has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ondas.

This table compares AfterMaster and Ondas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AfterMaster N/A N/A N/A Ondas -1,801.65% -74.75% -57.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AfterMaster and Ondas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AfterMaster 0 0 0 0 N/A Ondas 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ondas has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 356.20%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of AfterMaster shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Ondas shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of AfterMaster shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Ondas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About AfterMaster

AfterMaster, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an audio technology company in the United States. It develops and commercializes proprietary audio and video technologies for professional and consumer use. The company offers AfterMaster audio, a mastering, remastering, and audio processing technology that makes various audio source sounds louder, fuller, deeper, and clearer; ProMaster, an online music mastering, streaming, and storage service designed for independent artists; and Aftermaster Pro, a personal audio re-mastering device. It also provides Aftermaster Studio Pro products for use in commercial audio applications; and MyStudio products. In addition, AfterMaster, Inc. operates six recording and mastering studios. The company was formerly known as Studio One Media, Inc. and changed its name to AfterMaster, Inc. in September 2015. AfterMaster, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks. Its FullMAX SDR platform enables secure and reliable industrial-grade connectivity for truly mission-critical applications. The company also offers Optimus, an AI-powered drone with imaging payloads; the Airbase, a ruggedized weatherproof base station for housing, data processing, and cloud transfer; Insightful, a secure web portal and API, which enables remote interaction with the system, data, and resulting analytics anywhere in the world; and the Raider, a counter-drone system for security and the protection of critical infrastructure, assets, and people from the threat of hostile drones. It serves users in rail, energy, mining, agriculture, public safety, critical infrastructure, and government markets in the United States and internationally. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

