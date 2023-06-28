StockNews.com Downgrades Exelon (NYSE:EXC) to Sell

Exelon (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC opened at $40.82 on Monday. Exelon has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $47.23.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

