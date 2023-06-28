Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Price Target to $1.50

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to $1.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 253.36% from the company’s current price.

Canoo Stock Down 6.0 %

NYSE:GOEV opened at $0.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.22. Canoo has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canoo will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Canoo by 32.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Canoo by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Canoo by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Canoo by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Canoo by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 11,746 shares during the last quarter. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

