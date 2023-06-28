Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Raised to $780.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $775.00 to $780.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $885.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $800.48.

Shares of EQIX opened at $765.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $792.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $735.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $711.57.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix will post 27.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,846.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,084.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total value of $1,005,597.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,126.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total value of $2,022,846.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,084.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,221 shares of company stock worth $13,488,866 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,011,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,832,805,000 after purchasing an additional 82,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,450,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,814,294,000 after purchasing an additional 31,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Equinix by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,804,000 after purchasing an additional 56,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Equinix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,759,000 after purchasing an additional 43,850 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

