B. Riley Cuts Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Price Target to $27.00

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at B. Riley from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.14% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $21.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.86. Peabody Energy has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $32.89.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The coal producer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the coal producer to purchase up to 26.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Peabody Energy by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,014,824 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $26,812,000 after acquiring an additional 492,174 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,304,605 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $34,468,000 after acquiring an additional 98,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,329 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 29,386 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

