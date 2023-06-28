Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Price Target Cut to $195.00

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $198.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 73.46% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Arch Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

ARCH stock opened at $112.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Arch Resources has a 12 month low of $102.42 and a 12 month high of $173.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $10.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by ($0.44). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 96.62% and a net margin of 33.74%. The company had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 32.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 15,612.6% in the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 350,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,108,000 after buying an additional 353,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,564,000 after acquiring an additional 282,345 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 10,789.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 246,653 shares during the period. Condire Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 505,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,970,000 after acquiring an additional 158,160 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 328.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 194,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,619,000 after acquiring an additional 149,381 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Articles

