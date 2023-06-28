Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) PT Raised to $148.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLDR. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.25.

Shares of BLDR opened at $133.50 on Monday. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $51.37 and a 1-year high of $134.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.30.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,769,434.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 179.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

