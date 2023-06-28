B. Riley Boosts Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Price Target to $28.00

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $24.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average of $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $772.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.17. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 16.37, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $543.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.91 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 21.32%. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 136,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,013,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

