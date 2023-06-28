FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $260.00 at Argus

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Argus from $240.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FDX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.86.

NYSE:FDX opened at $246.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.56.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,287 shares of company stock worth $36,578,235. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $711,000. Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in FedEx by 80.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 630 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $960,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $400,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

