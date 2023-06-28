Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Lowered to $260.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Argus from $270.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.31.

Amgen Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $222.61 on Monday. Amgen has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

