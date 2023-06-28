Loop Capital Cuts Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $110.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Loop Capital from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.82.

NYSE:DIS opened at $89.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. Walt Disney has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

