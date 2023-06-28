Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Piper Sandler

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.23.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.58 on Monday. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.27.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

