CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Raised to $90.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

CarMax Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $82.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CarMax has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $106.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

