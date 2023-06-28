Piper Sandler Trims Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Target Price to $7.00

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LICY. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Li-Cycle from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Li-Cycle Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE LICY opened at $5.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27. Li-Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Li-Cycle will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LICY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Li-Cycle by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 35,219 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Li-Cycle by 435.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 81,238 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Li-Cycle by 39.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 154,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 43,416 shares during the period. 60.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.