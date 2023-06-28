Piper Sandler Trims Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Target Price to $7.00

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2023

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICYGet Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LICY. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Li-Cycle from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Li-Cycle Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE LICY opened at $5.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27. Li-Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Li-Cycle will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LICY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Li-Cycle by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 35,219 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Li-Cycle by 435.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 81,238 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Li-Cycle by 39.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 154,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 43,416 shares during the period. 60.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY)

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.