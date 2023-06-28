StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LIQT opened at $3.18 on Monday. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.66.

LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

