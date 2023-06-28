JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $72.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LVS. Bank of America boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.35.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $58.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.29, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.39. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

