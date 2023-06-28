Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $275.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $269.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $283.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.58.

Shares of SHW opened at $256.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.83. The company has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $265.64.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $473,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $72,375,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $408,929,000 after purchasing an additional 174,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

