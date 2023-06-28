Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $50.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Shares of UBER opened at $43.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.27. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $45.04. The stock has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,143 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,399. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,929,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148,269 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $580,568,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,785,980 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $658,916,000 after buying an additional 660,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

