TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on TRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.10 price objective on shares of TRX Gold in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet cut TRX Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.
NYSE TRX opened at $0.42 on Monday. TRX Gold has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42.
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
