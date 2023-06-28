TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.10 price objective on shares of TRX Gold in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet cut TRX Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

TRX Gold Price Performance

NYSE TRX opened at $0.42 on Monday. TRX Gold has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRX Gold

About TRX Gold

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TRX Gold by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 655,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 169,281 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in TRX Gold during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TRX Gold by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in TRX Gold by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74,338 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in TRX Gold by 493.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 211,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.