Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Raised to $185.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $188.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.58.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW opened at $177.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.57 and a 200-day moving average of $152.77. The company has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.35 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $205.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $312,524.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,953,162.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $312,524.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,953,162.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $944,753.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,650.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,586 shares of company stock valued at $14,290,224 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $3,863,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Snowflake by 424.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Snowflake by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

