StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE TRT opened at $4.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.73. Trio-Tech International has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $5.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.38% of Trio-Tech International worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

