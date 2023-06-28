Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNMP opened at $0.02 on Monday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 18th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, July 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, July 18th.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile

Evolve Transition Infrastructure ( NYSE:SNMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

