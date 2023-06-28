World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $29.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.41% from the stock’s previous close.

World Kinect Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:WKC opened at $20.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.11. World Kinect has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $30.65.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.19%. On average, analysts expect that World Kinect will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

World Kinect Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

