Wolfe Research Cuts Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $60.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Wolfe Research from $62.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

SCHW opened at $55.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.97.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

