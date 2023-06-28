Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $55.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mercury Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems Price Performance

MRCY opened at $33.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.69. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -551.00, a P/E/G ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $263.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.92 million. On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 395,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 194.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 59,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 39,473 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 211,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 293.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 91,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 67,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.