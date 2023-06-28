StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NBRV stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $47.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.56.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 365.53% and a negative net margin of 148.11%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.

