StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Down 3.9 %
NBRV stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $47.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.56.
Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 365.53% and a negative net margin of 148.11%.
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.
