Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Wedbush from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.52.

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $66.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $74.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,320 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. ASB Consultores LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

