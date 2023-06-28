Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Robert W. Baird

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mercury Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of MRCY opened at $33.06 on Monday. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -551.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $263.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.92 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 337.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mercury Systems

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.