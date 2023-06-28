OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Price Performance

OncoSec Medical has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $20.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41.

Institutional Trading of OncoSec Medical

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 653.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 334,849 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 48.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes KEYNOTE-695, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; TAVO + SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and TAVO + epacadostat + pembrolizumab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma head and neck cancer.

