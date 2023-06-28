Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $191.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $221.00. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.88.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Up 0.2 %

MRNA stock opened at $120.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Moderna has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.78. The firm has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Moderna will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at $217,490,726.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $6,267,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $847,943,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 461,850 shares of company stock worth $62,617,013. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $628,359,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 89.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,934,000 after buying an additional 3,051,035 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,466,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,275,000 after buying an additional 1,679,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 699.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,538,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,205,000 after buying an additional 1,346,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.