Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PLYA. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.
PLYA opened at $8.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.13. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77.
In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $184,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,634,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,312,124.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 141.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 717,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 33,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,463,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
