Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) PT Raised to $19.00 at Truist Financial

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 81.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Permian Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TD Cowen upgraded Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded Permian Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Permian Resources Price Performance

PR stock opened at $10.48 on Monday. Permian Resources has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 4.53.

Institutional Trading of Permian Resources

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). Permian Resources had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $616.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.26 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,804,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,979,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Permian Resources by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,442,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,362,000 after purchasing an additional 222,596 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Permian Resources by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 8,199,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,785 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Permian Resources by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,902,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,776 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.