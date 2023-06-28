Atb Cap Markets Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a report issued on Thursday, June 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$51.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. CSFB upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. ATB Capital set a C$53.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$51.00.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

TSE:PPL opened at C$40.36 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$39.70 and a 52 week high of C$49.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.49.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.06). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of C$2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.59 billion.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.668 per share. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.27%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

