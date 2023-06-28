Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.22) per share.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $86.42 on Monday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $42.15 and a 12 month high of $94.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 225.82% and a negative net margin of 652.50%. The company had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 211.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 79,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 22,033 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,298,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,630,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $37,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,722,542.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $37,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,722,542.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 637,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,296,034.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,029 shares of company stock worth $15,948,400 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.