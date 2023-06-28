Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited Boosted by Zacks Research (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note issued on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $61.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.67. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52-week low of $49.79 and a 52-week high of $61.72. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.37 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 25.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,113,000 after acquiring an additional 462,799 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 0.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,674,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,055,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,069,000 after buying an additional 171,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,382,000 after purchasing an additional 28,550 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 871,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,120,000 after purchasing an additional 34,849 shares during the period. 11.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

