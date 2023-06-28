Zacks Research Weighs in on Mplx Lp’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Mplx in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $3.39 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.47. The consensus estimate for Mplx’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Mplx had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Mplx’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mplx Price Performance

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MPLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $33.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mplx

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 61.8% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. 22.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.90%.

About Mplx

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.