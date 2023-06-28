FY2026 EPS Estimates for Edison International Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Edison International in a report issued on Friday, June 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $6.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.81. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

NYSE:EIX opened at $69.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.738 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.70%.

In other news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Edison International by 270.5% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 56,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 40,898 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 58.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 42,555 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 7.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at about $321,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

