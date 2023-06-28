Analysts Set IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Target Price at $2.89

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.89.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IAG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

IAMGOLD stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,174,133 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $138,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269,790 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 492.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,284,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,557,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in IAMGOLD by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,687,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $7,776,000. Institutional investors own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

