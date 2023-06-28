MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) will be announcing its 5/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MSM opened at $97.00 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $71.32 and a twelve month high of $98.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.63. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.02.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.62%.

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $586,157.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,048.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 224.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

