Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.67, but opened at $33.00. Biomea Fusion shares last traded at $31.34, with a volume of 577,705 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BMEA. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Biomea Fusion from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Biomea Fusion from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Biomea Fusion from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biomea Fusion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Insider Activity at Biomea Fusion

In related news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $5,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,568,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Biomea Fusion news, Director Bihua Chen acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,570,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,126,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $5,824,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,568,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,604,750 over the last 90 days. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Biomea Fusion by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 32,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 75,943 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $773.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of -1.04.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biomea Fusion

(Get Rating)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.