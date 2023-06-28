Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.25, but opened at $16.60. Alphatec shares last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 156,176 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATEC. StockNews.com upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphatec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $270,930.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 415,552 shares in the company, valued at $6,823,363.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $270,930.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 415,552 shares in the company, valued at $6,823,363.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 9,273 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $149,666.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,890.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,939,581 shares of company stock valued at $29,040,698 over the last 90 days. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec

Alphatec Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphatec by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,183,000 after buying an additional 1,410,693 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter valued at $15,068,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter valued at $10,296,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 287.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 819,973 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 608,495 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,071,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after acquiring an additional 483,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.37.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $109.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.10 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 39.28% and a negative return on equity of 575.45%. Analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphatec

(Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.