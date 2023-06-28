Barclays (LON:BARC) Given New GBX 180 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.67) to GBX 180 ($2.29) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.02% from the stock’s current price.

BARC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 300 ($3.81) to GBX 320 ($4.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 238 ($3.03) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.43) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 238.67 ($3.03).

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 146.32 ($1.86) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 443.39, a P/E/G ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 154.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 161.31. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 128.12 ($1.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 198.86 ($2.53).

Insider Transactions at Barclays

Barclays Company Profile

In related news, insider Anna Cross sold 68,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.96), for a total transaction of £105,734.86 ($134,437.20). 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

