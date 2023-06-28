Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives $4.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.44.

Several research firms have weighed in on WIT. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Wipro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.30 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Wipro by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 36,907 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,033,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,618,000 after purchasing an additional 509,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIT opened at $4.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

