HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Receives $3.28 Consensus PT from Brokerages

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.28.

HUYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HUYA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. HSBC lowered their price objective on HUYA from $3.80 to $3.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUYA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,467,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 49,340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 269,312 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,803,000 after purchasing an additional 70,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 1st quarter valued at $4,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Price Performance

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.96. HUYA has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $6.49.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $283.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HUYA will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

