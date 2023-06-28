Brokerages Set Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Target Price at $95.34

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.34.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MS. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $84.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.23.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Surevest LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

