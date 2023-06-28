Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives $85.09 Average Target Price from Analysts

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Trading Up 7.8 %

NYSE:GWRE opened at $74.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.07 and a beta of 1.27. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $83.51.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $207.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,584 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $539,449.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,373,578.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $539,449.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,373,578.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $182,946.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,799.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,187 shares of company stock worth $937,981 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth $290,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth about $6,794,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.