Analysts Set KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target at $15.17

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.03.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEY. Citigroup decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

KeyCorp Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $9.49 on Friday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KeyCorp news, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,428.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,070.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 85,700 shares of company stock valued at $857,507. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after acquiring an additional 135,193 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 177.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 335,457 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in KeyCorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

